Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesanta vintagewarvintage santasantaday of the deadfilipinofebruarypicture black and whiteFilipino casualties on the first day of the Philippine-American War. Original caption is 'Insurgent dead just as they fell in the trench near Santa Ana, February 5th. The trench was circular, and the picture shows but a small portion.'Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 966 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2944 x 2370 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDay of the Dead Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952187/day-the-dead-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786610/day-the-dead-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBloody Saturday - This terrified baby was one of the only human beings left alive in Shanghai's South Station after the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718191/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566259/day-the-dead-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718515/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940302/holy-ascension-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718488/photo-image-rose-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7645805/day-the-dead-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwo U.S. Coast Guard vessels patrol in tandem as they cruise over now calm, but murky, waters of the Florida Keys after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723804/photo-image-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467006/day-the-dead-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe "Baker" explosion, part of Operation Crossroads, a nuclear weapon test by the United States military at Bikini Atoll…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717924/photo-image-cloud-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045812/day-the-dead-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 114, Fleury-sur-Aisne, France: Ward M, nurses cheering up the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648061/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566254/day-the-dead-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDévouement (1914) Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648183/image-roses-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseGhost podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037840/ghost-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Nurse with Patient at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil Race…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648078/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759291/day-the-dead-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseNoordwand van de Santa Casa te Loreto (1693 - 1717) by Hubert Vincent, Donato Bramante, Andrea Sansovino, Anna Beeck and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13767846/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566256/day-the-dead-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-10 Pesos (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718475/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072232/day-the-dead-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseFree Cupola del Brunelleschi photo, public domain building CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5924689/photo-image-public-domain-free-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWar through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21534604/war-through-the-lens-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-1000 Pesos (1945) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718185/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099073/day-the-dead-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Army nurse in warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420536/the-army-nurse-warFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152318/day-the-dead-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensehead and torso of dead figure of Christ, lying with head up on drapery; bare-chested; hands unfinished; verso not examined-…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437430/image-christ-hands-artFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907320/day-the-dead-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAccessory sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8025355/accessory-setFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013080/halloween-costume-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Army nurse in warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420527/the-army-nurse-warFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074995/day-the-dead-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseField where General Reynolds Fell, Gettysburg by Timothy H O Sullivan and Alexander Gardnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263608/photo-image-dog-faces-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseTwo of the seven Browning children in doorway of their Oregon home. Dead Ox Flat, Malheur County, Oregon. General caption…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108402/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907364/day-the-dead-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSeated Gianthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821787/seated-giantFree Image from public domain license