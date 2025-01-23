rawpixel
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Metal welding png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239140/metal-welding-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Welders making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508549/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Professional technicians png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238476/professional-technicians-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505463/photo-image-light-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Business operations blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507448/business-operations-blog-banner-templateView license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503443/photo-image-person-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Metalworking services blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13523086/metalworking-services-blog-banner-templateView license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506301/photo-image-fire-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Welding service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735151/welding-service-facebook-post-templateView license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502805/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864802/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Maintenance mechanic in largest coal press in world, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508032/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
World labor day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735152/world-labor-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Mechanical operator on boiler parts, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503827/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
May day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571638/may-day-poster-templateView license
Maintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508174/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Construction worker Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397066/construction-worker-instagram-story-templateView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Professional construction Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365506/professional-construction-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Industrial metalworking welding helmet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12965514/industrial-metalworking-welding-helmet-generated-image-rawpixelView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
May day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571639/may-day-poster-templateView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Welding service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397067/welding-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Professional construction story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365526/professional-construction-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Transformer manufacture. Welding is an intrinsic part of the manufacture of transformers. This welder is employed by a large…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240537/photo-image-person-factories-manFree Image from public domain license
Working hours blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398101/working-hours-blog-banner-templateView license
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
African man working hardhat helmet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13261014/african-man-working-hardhat-helmetView license
Industrial worker welding metal sheets metalworking person bottle.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14656570/industrial-worker-welding-metal-sheets-metalworking-person-bottleView license