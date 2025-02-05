Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagearabicmanuscriptparchment paperparchmentvintage handwritinghandwritingquranvintage paperSeventh-century Quran manuscript held by the University of Birmingham. Folio 2 recto (left) and folio 1 verso (right). Folio 2 (left) from the end of Chapter 19 to the beginning of Chapter 20. 