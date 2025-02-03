Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageold moneygreenlandmoneyvintage bank notevintage billsdanish denmarkcurrencydanish kroneGreenland, 50 Øre (1874), first year of issue for the Greenlandic krone. The uniface note (valued at half a krone) was issued in Denmark for use in Greenland. The note depicts the royal monogram of Christian IX of Denmark on the left and a small crowned polar bear on the right. 