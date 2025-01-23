Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageandersen air force basepublic domain airplanebomb droppingbombthe pacific oceansecuritypublic28thSoaring OVER THE PACIFIC OCEAN -- A B-1B Lancer drops back after air refueling training Sept. 30. The B-1B is deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of the Pacific Command's continuous bomber presence in the Asia-Pacific region, enhancing regional security and the United States commitment to the Western Pacific. 