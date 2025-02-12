Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war 2war public domainblack and whiteboatbattleshipsgulf warworld war 2 boatnavyThe U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33), and USS Columbia (CL-56) into Lingayen Gulf before the landing on Luzon, Philippines in January 1945. Battleships and other big gun naval vessels that served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II were used primarily for offshore bombardment of enemy positions and as anti-aircraft screens for aircraft carriers. 