rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Assembling the North American B-25 Mitchell at Kansas City, Kansas (USA). Reproduction digitized from original 4x5 color…
Save
Edit Image
airplane maintenancekansasaviation factoryaircraft maintenanceairplanesfactorypublic domainusa
Aircraft engineering poster template
Aircraft engineering poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064536/aircraft-engineering-poster-templateView license
Assembling B-25 bombers at North American Aviation, Kansas City, Kansas
Assembling B-25 bombers at North American Aviation, Kansas City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504473/assembling-b-25-bombers-north-american-aviation-kansas-city-kansasFree Image from public domain license
Women in engineering poster template
Women in engineering poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064535/women-engineering-poster-templateView license
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503411/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Influencer hiring poster template, editable text and design
Influencer hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376587/influencer-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aerospace engineering poster template, editable text and design
Aerospace engineering poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376471/aerospace-engineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Travel deal poster template, editable text and design
Travel deal poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946082/travel-deal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Free trip, giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Free trip, giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774729/free-trip-giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508669/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flight map poster template, editable text and design
Flight map poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946408/flight-map-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507087/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Free trip, giveaway Instagram story template, editable text
Free trip, giveaway Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774718/free-trip-giveaway-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Mechanical engineering Instagram post template, editable text
Mechanical engineering Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816421/mechanical-engineering-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
This woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…
This woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503346/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Travel insurance Instagram post template, editable design
Travel insurance Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533922/travel-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Travel blog poster template, editable text and design
Travel blog poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774100/travel-blog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Travel blog Instagram story template, editable text
Travel blog Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774089/travel-blog-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Fly with us Instagram post template
Fly with us Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555205/fly-with-instagram-post-templateView license
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Female leaders Instagram post template, editable text
Female leaders Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816463/female-leaders-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505622/photo-image-plant-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Travel insurance story template, editable social media design
Travel insurance story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9547081/travel-insurance-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508117/photo-image-airplane-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Airline ad Instagram post template, editable text
Airline ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866674/airline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Find your flight Instagram post template, editable text
Find your flight Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866670/find-your-flight-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Travel insurance blog banner template, editable design
Travel insurance blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9547057/travel-insurance-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Airplane radar, aircraft technology, editable digital remix design
Airplane radar, aircraft technology, editable digital remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544958/airplane-radar-aircraft-technology-editable-digital-remix-designView license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plane tail mockup, editable product design
Plane tail mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14370021/plane-tail-mockup-editable-product-designView license
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506120/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license