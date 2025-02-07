Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefighter jetwardesert stormus armyfire fighterjet flyingdesert fighter jetsdesert warUSAF aircraft of the 4th Fighter Wing (F-16, F-15C and F-15E) fly over Kuwaiti oil fires, set by the retreating Iraqi army during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. 