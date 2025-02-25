rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"Delivering the address - President's Day" depicts an address by United States President William McKinley at the Pan…
Save
Edit Image
old new yorkspeechblack and whiteold historical photospublic domainnew york peopleparadeold photo
Preservation restoration services Instagram post template, editable text
Preservation restoration services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901879/preservation-restoration-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Group of 3 Stereograph Views of the 1901 Pan American Exposition, Buffalo, New York]
[Group of 3 Stereograph Views of the 1901 Pan American Exposition, Buffalo, New York]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8016583/photo-image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Captive Balloon and Ferris Wheel, World Columbian Exposition, Chicago by Charles Dudley Arnold
Captive Balloon and Ferris Wheel, World Columbian Exposition, Chicago by Charles Dudley Arnold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14281219/photo-image-person-balloon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Photo-enhanced version of USS Macon (ZRS-5) Flying over New York Harbor, circa Summer 1933. The southern end of Manhattan…
Photo-enhanced version of USS Macon (ZRS-5) Flying over New York Harbor, circa Summer 1933. The southern end of Manhattan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718075/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-summerFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730011/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847909/pan-american-exposition-buffalo-new-york-1901Free Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732922/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Reuzenrad op de World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893 (1893) by Charles Dudley Arnold, H D Higinbotham and…
Reuzenrad op de World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893 (1893) by Charles Dudley Arnold, H D Higinbotham and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760423/image-paper-book-skyFree Image from public domain license
New York city Instagram post template, editable text
New York city Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770097/new-york-city-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Birdseye view of the Pan-American exposition, Buffalo, May 1 to November 1, 1901
Birdseye view of the Pan-American exposition, Buffalo, May 1 to November 1, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689803/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828772/photo-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
The Body of the Martyr President, Abraham Lincoln, Lying in State at the City Hall, N.Y., April 24th & 25th, 1865
The Body of the Martyr President, Abraham Lincoln, Lying in State at the City Hall, N.Y., April 24th & 25th, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985974/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752271/photo-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Luncheon or salad plate? white plate with transfer design of flowers and vines around edge; shield with flower at top…
Luncheon or salad plate? white plate with transfer design of flowers and vines around edge; shield with flower at top…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7488351/image-flower-art-vinesFree Image from public domain license
Architecture exhibition Instagram post template
Architecture exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686463/architecture-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067263/pan-american-exposition-buffalo-new-york-1901Free Image from public domain license
Real estate Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Real estate Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243712/real-estate-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Bow Street Office
Bow Street Office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067864/bow-street-officeFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Travel agency Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040158/travel-agency-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Pasture Scene
Pasture Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963591/pasture-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Manhattan homes blog banner template, editable text & design
Manhattan homes blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734884/manhattan-homes-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849168/pan-american-exposition-buffalo-new-york-1901Free Image from public domain license
Architecture magazine book cover template
Architecture magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664449/architecture-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848046/pan-american-exposition-buffalo-new-york-1901Free Image from public domain license
4th of July sale Instagram post template, editable text and design
4th of July sale Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343323/4th-july-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849221/pan-american-exposition-buffalo-new-york-1901Free Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610460/photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067259/pan-american-exposition-buffalo-new-york-1901Free Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625446/imageView license
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986015/image-horses-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
City life blog banner template, editable text & design
City life blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757365/city-life-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847989/pan-american-exposition-buffalo-new-york-1901Free Image from public domain license
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632718/vision-future-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067237/pan-american-exposition-buffalo-new-york-1901Free Image from public domain license
Travel poster template
Travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668002/travel-poster-templateView license
Seventh Regiment on Review, Washington Square, New York
Seventh Regiment on Review, Washington Square, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8008099/seventh-regiment-review-washington-square-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable design
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625479/imageView license
View of New York from the North, 1679
View of New York from the North, 1679
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983441/view-new-york-from-the-north-1679Free Image from public domain license