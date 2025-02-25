Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageold new yorkspeechblack and whiteold historical photospublic domainnew york peopleparadeold photo"Delivering the address - President's Day" depicts an address by United States President William McKinley at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York on the day before his assassination. Crowd shot looking on the presidential gazebo. 