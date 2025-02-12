Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war 2pearl harborwwiiww2vintage shipvintage photohawaiimilitary"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the foreground. Smoke rolling out amidships shows where the most extensive damage occurred. Note the two men in the superstructure. The USS Tennessee (BB-43) is inboard."Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4560 x 3654 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718488/photo-image-rose-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseBloody Saturday - This terrified baby was one of the only human beings left alive in Shanghai's South Station after the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718191/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseThe USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718114/photo-image-vintage-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNaval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799910/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseOre being unloaded from the lake steamer Algosoo of Sault Ste. Marie at Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507185/photo-image-smoke-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseArizona (BB39) port bow, before being modernized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard between May 1929 and January 1930https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718113/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseLST's bring men and supplies to beach on southern France. LST 691 in foreground, LCU 656 carrying wounded men to ship for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400141/free-photo-image-battleship-boat-cruiserFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseUSS Arizona; View from main mast. Bow projecting from water- forward (FCP), 05/18/1942. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799777/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseLCI unloading off beach at Cavalans in Southern France on D-Day. [Boats.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] Normandy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400142/free-photo-image-barge-battleship-boatFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseNaval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799869/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseAtomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945Free Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641101/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseFirst photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394029/free-photo-image-old-plane-american-armyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640123/d-day-anniversary-blog-banner-templateView licenseA-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717972/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar, vintage photography template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21790298/war-vintage-photography-template-designView licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseUSS Consolation. Alt. 750'; F.L. 6.375". Vertical. Hospital ships, Transport of sick and wounded, 05/28/1845. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400110/free-photo-image-battleship-boat-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseBattleship Missouri.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4022232/battleship-missouriFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640798/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718502/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641172/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717984/photo-image-vintage-mountain-historyFree Image from public domain license