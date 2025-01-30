Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagelouis xvifrench coinsold photogold coinsmoneycoinvintagegoldOne Louis d'Or (1788), depicting Louis XVI of France JN2015-6870-71Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 609 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11565 x 5872 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702862/png-antique-art-frameView licenseFrance 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. France 1640 4 Louis d'or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d'or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…
One Louis d'Or (1709), depicting Louis XIV of France
1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68
1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41
1907 G$20 Saint Gaudens (Roman, high relief) edge detail Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint…
1866 G$20 Liberty Head (motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-6762-63 Half Louis d'Or (1643), depicting Louis XIII of France. This coin has a size of 20 mm and a weight of 3.34 g.
1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (heraldic eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015…
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (small eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015-6732…
1807 G$5 Capped Bust Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-6736-37
1907 G$10 Indian Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 27mm, 16.718g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-6758-59
1933 G$20 Saint Gaudens Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-5989-90
The 1849 G$20 Liberty Head (Twenty D.) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-5732-33 Belgium 1835 40 Francs
France 1803-04-A 20 Francs
Danish West Indian 10 daler gold coin (1904) depicting Christian IX of Denmark. Only year of issue for the denomination (10…
Argentina, 8 gold escudos (1828)
El Salvador 1892 20 pesos, first year of issue for gold coinage.
French First Republic (Lille Mint), 24 livres, gold (1793). "Winged genius" designed by Augustin Dupré is on the obverse.