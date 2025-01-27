Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagechicagonew yorkchicago vintagerockefeller centervintage photos black and whitenew york aerialchicago high rise buildingsamerica"New York City views. Rockefeller Center and RCA Building from 515 Madison Ave. In 2004, the Library contracted with Chicago Albumen Works to preserve this deteriorating acetate negative by removing and relaxing the emulsion layer (the pellicle) and producing duplicate negatives and digital files." 