Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagespace shuttlenasa's kennedy space centerastronomykennedy space centernasa shuttlelaunch pad 39aatlantisrocket launch padThe Space Shuttle Atlantis is seen on launch pad 39A at the NASA Kennedy Space Center shortly after the rotating service structure was rolled back on Nov. 15, 2009. Original from NASA. 