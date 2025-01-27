Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageaircraft carrierblack sea fleetvintage air shipblack and whitetradermilitary vehicleocean historicship bowThe U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CVA-9) takes spray over the bow while steaming in heavy seas. Essex, with assigned Carrier Air Group 10 (CVG-10), was deployed to the Mediterranean Sea from 7 August 1959 to 26 February 1960. A Grumman TF-1 Trader COD plane is readied for launch from the angled flight deck. Several Douglas AD-6 and AD-5W Skyraider and Douglas F4D-1 Skyrays are parked behind the island. 