Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageyenjapanese yenold moneybankmonarchyjapanesevintage photopublic domain moneyJapanese Constitutional Monarchy, One Yen (1873). Second year of issue for Yen banknotes.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1054 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6292 x 5529 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSavings account poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588277/savings-account-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMalaya-Japanese Occupation-One Cent ND (1942) The Japanese government-issued dollar in Malaya and Borneo, part of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718473/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank, money saving, finance paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957022/piggy-bank-money-saving-finance-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licensePHI-106-Japanese Government (Philippines)-1 Peso (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718470/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank, money saving, finance paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904027/piggy-bank-money-saving-finance-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseA $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718094/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain licenseSavings account blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588241/savings-account-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-1000 Pesos (1945) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718185/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseSavings account social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588284/savings-account-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-10 Pesos (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718475/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseSavings account Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950849/savings-account-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license$1 Colonial currency from the Province of New Hampshire. Signed by James McClure, E. Robinson, Joseph Pearson, and John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718089/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCurrency exchange Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116909/currency-exchange-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718463/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank, money saving, finance paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957144/piggy-bank-money-saving-finance-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseCZE-17-Republika Ceskoslovenska-100 korun (1920). Artwork on the front right was originally designed by Alphonse Mucha for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718388/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718074/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView licenseDemand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718552/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseFinance png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242487/finance-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseEarly French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 5 livres, 1791 Third Issue (Pick ref# A50).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718097/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseCovid-19 impact Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636436/covid-19-impact-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseA $100 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma, California. Engraved signatures of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718173/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain licenseMoney secrets poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874852/money-secrets-poster-templateView licenseJapanese money wad clipart, Yen currency illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6510148/image-vintage-public-domain-moneyView licenseEditable finance collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231480/editable-finance-collage-remix-designView licenseA $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718453/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729800/time-money-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEarly French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 25 Sols, 1792 First Issue (Pick ref# A55).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718096/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney secrets Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770579/money-secrets-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese money wad png sticker, Yen currency illustration on transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6510115/png-sticker-vintageView licenseMoney secrets Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770587/money-secrets-instagram-story-templateView license$1 Colonial currency from the former Colony of Rhode Island. Signed by Caleb Harris and Metcalf Bowler, and endorsed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718448/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseJapanese money wad sticker, Yen currency illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6510371/psd-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseMoney secrets blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770591/money-secrets-blog-banner-templateView licenseJapanese money wad clipart, Yen currency illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6510274/vector-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseConcerta 27mg and a United States $1 Billhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718330/concerta-27mg-and-united-states-billFree Image from public domain license