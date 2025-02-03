Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageancientancient egyptian artancient egyptian blueegyptian public domainhippopotamuspublic domain hippopotamussculptureStanding hippopotamus figurineOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2899 x 2195 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHippopotamus with Aquatic Flower Decoration (1991-1550 BCE (Middle Kingdom-Second Intermediate Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131276/image-animal-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015568/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAncient Egyptian green figurine artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800487/hat-mehitFree Image from public domain licenseHistory museums Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThoth Amulethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800648/thoth-amuletFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950853/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmulet of Horus as a Falcon (1070-664 BCE (Third Intermediate Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132060/photo-image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466054/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLion (332-30 BC (Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132890/lion-332-30-greco-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517187/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseAncient Egyptian ushabti figurine artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800275/shabtiFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Egyptian pharaoh illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475438/aesthetic-egyptian-pharaoh-illustration-backgroundView licenseAncient Egyptian funerary figurinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799942/shabtiFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian pharaoh illustration collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492564/egyptian-pharaoh-illustration-collage-elementView licenseAncient Egyptian turquoise figurine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491211/shabtiFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498176/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHippopotamus head figurinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8462766/hippopotamus-head-figurineFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Egyptian pharaoh illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475454/aesthetic-egyptian-pharaoh-illustration-backgroundView licenseThoth in the Form of a Baboon with Udjat Eye (664-525 BC (Late Period; Saite)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132535/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Egyptian pharaoh iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475226/aesthetic-egyptian-pharaoh-iphone-wallpaperView licenseBastet Enthroned (1st century (Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133145/bastet-enthroned-1st-century-roman-imperial-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696552/visit-egypt-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShabti, Inscribedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800040/shabti-inscribedFree Image from public domain licenseEgypt landmark, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417970/egypt-landmark-editable-design-element-setView licenseShabti of Djedhorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491737/shabti-djedhorFree Image from public domain licenseCloud Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696633/cloud-effectView licenseUshabti of Pa-dj-jmen-nisut-[netjeru] (late 5th-mid 4th century BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132702/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10671593/visit-egypt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShabti of Djedhorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491708/shabti-djedhorFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696553/visit-egypt-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFemale Fertility Figure (20th century BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131277/female-fertility-figure-20th-century-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850438/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseAmulet of a Seated Lionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9296819/amulet-seated-lionFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696559/visit-egypt-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseAncient Egyptian funerary figurine artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491876/shabtiFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10718145/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUshabti of Heka-em-sa-ef (ca. 550 BCE (Late Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132659/ushabti-heka-em-sa-ef-ca-550-bce-late-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850494/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseNecklace Counterweight (menat) (1550–1069 BC) sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614799/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license