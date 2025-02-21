Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain hawaiiabraham lincolndollar billdollarhawaii designfive dollar billworld banknotesan franciscoHawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a Japanese invasion of Hawaii, all notes with the “Hawaii” overprint would be demonetized. 