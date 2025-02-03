rawpixel
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…
Hawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…
$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.
A $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
A $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
A $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
United States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…
A $100 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma, California. Engraved signatures of…
A $10 National Gold Bank Note — issued by the First National Gold Bank of Oakland, California (c. 1870s). Engraved…
Early French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 5 livres, 1791 Third Issue (Pick ref# A50).
$100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.
$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…
A Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…
A $20 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
Five-cent US Postal Currency, first issue, featuring Thomas Jefferson. Gold, silver and copper coins were horded at the…
$1 Colonial currency from the Province of New Hampshire. Signed by James McClure, E. Robinson, Joseph Pearson, and John…
A One Hundred Dollar Confederate States of America banknote dated December 22, 1862. Issued during the American Civil War…
