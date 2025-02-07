Edit Mockupสุกฤษ ศรีสมSaveSaveEdit Mockuptorn paper mockuptorn texturerippedwhite torn paper isolatedrealistic ripped white papertorn paperpaper texturepaperRipped paper note mockup psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarRipped newspaper mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688341/ripped-newspaper-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseRipped newspaper mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723519/ripped-newspaper-mockup-psdView licenseRipped notepaper mockup, editable journal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197263/ripped-notepaper-mockup-editable-journal-designView licenseRipped white paper collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693523/ripped-white-paper-collage-element-imageView licenseRipped notepaper mockup element png, editable journal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197261/ripped-notepaper-mockup-element-png-editable-journal-designView licenseRipped notepaper mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209197/ripped-notepaper-mockup-psdView licenseRipped round notepaper mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198012/ripped-round-notepaper-mockup-editable-designView licenseRipped round notepaper mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209575/ripped-round-notepaper-mockup-psdView licenseGlued paper texture mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198626/glued-paper-texture-mockup-editable-designView licenseRipped craft paper mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6341768/ripped-craft-paper-mockup-psdView licenseRipped paper texture mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601129/imageView licenseVintage paper mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723284/vintage-paper-mockup-psdView licenseGlued paper texture mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198519/glued-paper-texture-mockup-editable-designView licenseGlued paper texture mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209803/glued-paper-texture-mockup-psdView licenseRipped round notepaper mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198121/ripped-round-notepaper-mockup-editable-designView licenseRipped note paper mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723201/ripped-note-paper-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, colorful holographic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7532235/washi-tape-mockup-colorful-holographic-designView licenseBurnt note paper mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210571/burnt-note-paper-mockup-psdView licenseCardboard paper sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220577/cardboard-paper-sign-editable-mockupView licenseRipped white paper png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693522/png-torn-paperView licenseRipped paper hole editable mockup, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220720/ripped-paper-hole-editable-mockup-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTorn paper mockup, square shape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6341767/torn-paper-mockup-square-shape-psdView licenseRipped paper mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887347/ripped-paper-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage note paper mockup, eco-friendly, blank design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714956/psd-texture-paperView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, Memphis design transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256018/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-memphis-design-transparent-backgroundView licenseVintage article mockup, glued poster on the wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4047871/illustration-psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseRipped poster mockup, editable flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006580/ripped-poster-mockup-editable-flat-lay-designView licensePaper mockup, aesthetic design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723241/paper-mockup-aesthetic-design-psdView licenseBurnt note paper mockup element png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197284/burnt-note-paper-mockup-element-png-editable-designView licensePaper collage mockup, ripped paper design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429248/paper-collage-mockup-ripped-paper-design-psdView licensePlastic wrap mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174393/plastic-wrap-mockup-editable-designView licenseRipped note paper mockup, blank aesthetic vintage design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029317/illustration-psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Hyacinth pots transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238252/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseAesthetic paper note mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714977/aesthetic-paper-note-mockup-psdView licenseExploding paper hole mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889112/exploding-paper-hole-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage article mockup, glued poster on the wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036925/illustration-psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, abstract pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231336/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-abstract-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseTorn paper mockup, vintage blank white design space psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029327/illustration-psd-torn-paper-textureView licenseRecycle week word, environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954963/recycle-week-word-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseRipped note paper mockup, blank aesthetic vintage design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4047925/illustration-psd-paper-texture-stickerView license