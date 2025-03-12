Edit Mockup5SaveSaveEdit Mockupy2ktape roll mockupstickers roll mockupy2k stickermockuptapefunky pink patternsticker mockupStacked washi tape rolls mockup psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4700 x 4700 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4700 x 4700 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarStacked washi tape rolls mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705265/stacked-washi-tape-rolls-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseStacked washi tape rolls collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718897/stacked-washi-tape-rolls-collage-element-imageView licenseStacked washi tape rolls mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707210/stacked-washi-tape-rolls-mockup-editable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, cute doodle pattern psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6522462/washi-tape-mockup-cute-doodle-pattern-psdView licenseVintage rolled tape mockup, beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7557045/vintage-rolled-tape-mockup-beige-designView licenseWashi tape roll mockups, mystical stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4225381/photo-psd-tape-washi-goldView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7569694/washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseAbstract patterned washi tapes mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772366/abstract-patterned-washi-tapes-mockup-psdView licenseRolled washi tape mockup, stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7557153/rolled-washi-tape-mockup-stationery-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7526123/washi-tape-mockup-editable-design-psdView licenseRolled washi tape mockup, stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7550789/rolled-washi-tape-mockup-stationery-designView licenseWashi tape roll mockups, floral stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4222513/photo-psd-tape-leaf-washiView licenseAesthetic badge sticker mockup, Y2K design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7578960/aesthetic-badge-sticker-mockup-y2k-design-setView licenseWashi tape roll mockups, floral stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4222463/photo-psd-flower-tape-leafView licenseWashi tape stationery mockup, editable abstract plasticine clay pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824904/washi-tape-stationery-mockup-editable-abstract-plasticine-clay-pattern-designView licenseVintage rolled tape mockup, beige design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7526127/vintage-rolled-tape-mockup-beige-design-psdView licensePatterned washi tape mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635349/patterned-washi-tape-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseWashi tape roll mockups, floral stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4227474/photo-psd-flower-tape-washiView licenseWashi tape mockup, pink geometric patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440578/washi-tape-mockup-pink-geometric-patternView licenseWashi tape stationery mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826132/washi-tape-stationery-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup png element, editable pastel watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824411/washi-tape-mockup-png-element-editable-pastel-watercolor-designView licenseTaper roll mockups, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4195042/taper-roll-mockups-stationery-design-psdView licenseBotanical washi tape mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435712/botanical-washi-tape-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseColorful washi tape png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718898/png-washi-tape-stickerView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, editable tribal pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824578/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-editable-tribal-pattern-designView licenseWashi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720923/washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseChristmas washi tape editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796681/christmas-washi-tape-editable-mockupView licenseWashi tape mockup, smiling face kidcore design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7575455/psd-paper-texture-sticker-tapeView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14483016/washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseWashi tape roll mockups, black and white stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4123725/photo-psd-tape-washi-mockupView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, neon pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232330/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-neon-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseTaper roll mockups, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4239131/taper-roll-mockups-stationery-design-psdView licensePatterned washi tape mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713228/patterned-washi-tape-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseWashi tape roll mockups, pink stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4227456/photo-psd-tape-washi-pinkView licenseTape roll mockup png element, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9604891/tape-roll-mockup-png-element-editable-vintage-designView licenseTaper roll mockups, cute stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4221814/taper-roll-mockups-cute-stationery-design-psdView licenseEditable washi tape mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11219364/editable-washi-tape-mockup-designView licenseTape roll mockup, grid stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4138937/tape-roll-mockup-grid-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405439/washi-tape-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseTaper roll mockups, stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4187381/taper-roll-mockups-stationery-design-psdView license