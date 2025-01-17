Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imageinsectmacrofree imageinsects public domainpublic domainwaspfree image insectswingsCuckoo wasp (Chrysididae, Chrysis sp.) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory River trail, mixed forest A. Cuckoo Wasp from Mexico (Chrysididae) MEXICO: Chihuahua Ojinaga 52 km W J.L.Neff on flowers of Cleomella longipes
Dorsal view of cuckoo wasp (Chrysididae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend
Cuckoo Wasp (Chrysurissa spp.) TX, Dimmit Co. Chaparral Wildlife Mgmt Area A. Hook.
Cuckoo wasp. Cuckoo Wasp (Parnopes fulvicornis) TX, Ward Co.Monahans State
Cuckoo Wasp (Chrysididae from Egypt)Male Cuckoo Wasp (Chrysis maculicornis) EGYPT, Wadi Digla C.G.Roche.
Cuckoo Wasp from Mexico (Chrysididae)Cuckoo Wasp (Chrysididae) caught on Cleomella longipes MEXICO: ChihuahuaOjinaga 52 km W
Large cuckoo wasp (Chrysididae, Stilbum cyanurum (Foerster)) IT, Sardinia, San Giorgio C. G. Roche coll. det. C. G. Roche Cuckoo Wasp (Chrysididae from Egypt) Male Cuckoo Wasp (Chrysis maculicornis)EGYPT, Wadi Digla C.G.Roche.
Cuckoo Bee (Paranomada).
Cuckoo Wasp (Parnopes fulvicornis) TX, Ward Co. Monahans State Park A.W. Hook, J.L.Neff.
Sweat Bee (Augochloropsis sp.) USA, Texas, Travis Co., Purple Flowering bush by BIO coll. N. Jackson MNJ121.
Spider wasp female (Pompilidae, Auplopus architectus) Canada, Alberta Red Deer River Morrin Bridge coll. A. W. Hook. Potter wasp (Vespidae, Parancistrocerus sp.) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory River trail, mixed
Large cuckoo wasp (Chrysididae, Stilbum cyanurum (Foerster)) IT, Sardinia, San Giorgio C. G. Roche coll. det. C. G. Roche Square-headed wasp (Crabronidae, Ectemnius sp.) USA, TX, Blanco Co.: Johnson City 17K E Johnson City Road side, oak-juniper
Ichneumon wasp (Ichneumonidae) USA, TX, Jeff Davis Co.: Fort Davis Davis Mountains State Park
Spider wasp female (Pompilidae, Allochares azureus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory coll. A. W. Steel-blue Cricket Hunter (Sphecidae, Chlorion aerarium (Patton))USA, TX, Travis Co.: AustinBrackenridge Field
chrysidid wasp, unknown, face