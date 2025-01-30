rawpixel
Eastern Tent Caterpillar (Lasiocampidae, Malacosoma americana) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Bastrop Stengl "Lost Pines" Biology…
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812248/png-animal-blank-space-blueView license
Battus philenor. Pipevine swallowtail eggs hatching. Public domain image by Julia Suits, Produced as part of the Insects…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720204/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828389/png-animal-blank-space-botanicalView license
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720193/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828535/png-animal-blank-space-botanicalView license
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720198/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828429/png-animal-blank-space-blueView license
Danaus plexippusUSA, TX, Travis Co.:Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll.det. A. Santillana23-x…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720127/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Blue aesthetic peacock background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814537/blue-aesthetic-peacock-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Large Orange Sulphur (Pieridae, Phoebis agarithe) USA, TX, Dimmit Co.: Cotulla Chaparral Wildlife Management Area
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719934/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jungle peacock bird background, vintage palm trees, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757176/jungle-peacock-bird-background-vintage-palm-trees-editable-designView license
TNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720163/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Pink aesthetic peacock background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828365/pink-aesthetic-peacock-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
American cockroach - Periplaneta americana American cockroach - Periplaneta americana USA, TX, Travis Co. Austin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720181/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Brown aesthetic peacock background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826939/brown-aesthetic-peacock-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Southern Dogface (Pieridae, Zerene cesonia (Stoll)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November 18…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719971/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blue aesthetic peacock background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826865/blue-aesthetic-peacock-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Emerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720188/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pink aesthetic peacock background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828369/pink-aesthetic-peacock-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719952/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical illustration editable background, green collage art, remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592558/imageView license
Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720017/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Blue aesthetic peacock background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814801/blue-aesthetic-peacock-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Eight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720186/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blue aesthetic peacock background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826870/blue-aesthetic-peacock-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719997/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901349/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720041/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901708/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Texas Wasp Moth (Erebidae, Horama panthalon (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719993/photo-image-leaves-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901318/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720121/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain license
Vintage wild animals vintage sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831932/vintage-wild-animals-vintage-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Bordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720004/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage wildlife giraffe background, aesthetic leaf border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757395/vintage-wildlife-giraffe-background-aesthetic-leaf-border-editable-designView license
Bordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720005/photo-image-flower-plant-lightFree Image from public domain license
Jungle peacock bird background, vintage palm trees, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817548/jungle-peacock-bird-background-vintage-palm-trees-editable-designView license
Amber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719983/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Jungle peacock bird background, vintage palm trees, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826930/jungle-peacock-bird-background-vintage-palm-trees-editable-designView license
Morpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719981/morpho-catenariusbrazil-santa-caterinaj-robbFree Image from public domain license