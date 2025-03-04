Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpatternartblackpublic domainwingsyellowinsectSquare-headed wasp (Crabronidae, Ectemnius sp.) USA, TX, Blanco Co.: Johnson City 17K E Johnson City Road side, oak-juniper woods A. Santillana coll.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 795 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5177 x 3428 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAutumn butterflies, editable aesthetic insect remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721039/autumn-butterflies-editable-aesthetic-insect-remixView licensePotter wasp (Vespidae, Parancistrocerus sp.) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory River trail, mixed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719942/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy’s gold butterfly set, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704605/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseBlue Mud Wasp (Sphecidae, Chalybion californicum (Saussure)) USA, TX, Guadalupe Co.: Seguin Guadalupe 2014-02 Sandy open…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719931/photo-image-public-domain-blue-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSparkly flying butterflies clipart, aesthetic design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721115/sparkly-flying-butterflies-clipart-aesthetic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSteel-blue Cricket Hunter (Sphecidae, Chlorion aerarium (Patton))USA, TX, Travis Co.: AustinBrackenridge Field…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719941/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGlittery butterfly clipart, editable aesthetic black design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721019/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseSweat bee (Halictidae, Halictus ligatus (Say)) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Pipe Creek 4.5K N of Pipe Creek Vegation on side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720097/photo-image-public-domain-bee-yellowFree Image from public domain licenseSparkly flying butterflies clipart, aesthetic design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721114/sparkly-flying-butterflies-clipart-aesthetic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCuckoo wasp (Chrysididae, Chrysis sp.) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory River trail, mixed forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719928/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseE.A. Séguy's vintage butterfly, aesthetic flower illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721112/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseMason Bee or Blueberry Bee (Megachilidae, Osmia sp.) PMax. Background with solid color. USA, CA, Plumas Co.: 1.6mi N of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720078/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseYellow butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696289/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licensePotter wasp (Vespidae, Ancistrocerus campestris) USA; Texas; Travis Co.; Austin; Brackenridge Field Lab A. Hook det. J.M.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719918/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly animal element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979486/butterfly-animal-element-set-remixView licenseSweat bee (Halictidae, Augochloropsis metallica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14 Texas EcoLab Red…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720090/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGold butterfly border background, black, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217091/gold-butterfly-border-background-black-editable-designView licenseSweat Bee (Augochloropsis sp.) USA, Texas, Travis Co., Purple Flowering bush by BIO coll. N. Jackson MNJ121.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719955/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGlittery butterfly clipart, editable aesthetic black design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721025/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseSouthern Yellowjacket (Vespidae, Vespula squamosa) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Crossing Placehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719939/photo-image-public-domain-bee-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly, editable E.A. Séguy's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721027/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseAnoplius semirufus Spider Wasp (Pompilidae, Anoplius semirufus) USA, TX, Blanco Co. Pedernales Falls State Park A. Hook and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720075/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901708/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseSweat bee, male Texas Agapostemon (Halictidae, Agapostemon texanus (Cresson)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720083/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly, aesthetic flower illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721113/vintage-butterfly-aesthetic-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSouthern Yellowjacket (Vespidae, Vespula squamosa) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Crossing Placehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719937/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy’s black butterfly set, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696997/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseAgeniella cupida Spider wasp (Pompilidae, Ageniella cupida) USA, TX, Dimmit Co. Chaparral Wildlife Management Area A W Hook.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720070/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710872/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseChalcid wasp (Chalcidoidea) Chalcid wasp (Chalcidoidea) USA, NM, Socorro Co.: Sevilleta NWR, Blue grama core site coll. J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720020/photo-image-face-public-domain-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseBrown butterfly frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198934/brown-butterfly-frame-backgroundView licensePotter wasp (Vespidae, Ancistrocerus antilope) USA; Texas; Travis Co.; Austin; Brackenridge Field Station L.J. Dorr det.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719924/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBrown butterfly frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198917/brown-butterfly-frame-backgroundView licenseSpider wasp female (Pompilidae, Auplopus architectus) Canada, Alberta Red Deer River Morrin Bridge coll. A. W. Hook.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720106/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGold butterfly border background, black, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217092/gold-butterfly-border-background-black-editable-designView licensePaper wasp (Vespidae, Polistes apachus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720060/photo-image-flower-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterflies background, aesthetic grid patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476177/vintage-butterflies-background-aesthetic-grid-patternView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720147/original-public-domain-image-from-flickrFree Image from public domain licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage green design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721030/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseMetallic Green Bee (Halictidae, Agapostemon sp.) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720111/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license