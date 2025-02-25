rawpixel
Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.
Fantasy neon butterfly background, aesthetic border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216198/fantasy-neon-butterfly-background-aesthetic-border-editable-designView license
Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720017/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly in green nature scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905606/butterfly-green-nature-sceneView license
Butterfly in family Lycaenidae Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the "Insects Unlocked" Project University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720178/photo-image-public-domain-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly bokeh dark background, aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216931/butterfly-bokeh-dark-background-aesthetic-editable-designView license
TNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720163/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly bokeh dark background, aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210041/butterfly-bokeh-dark-background-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720193/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly bokeh dark desktop wallpaper, aesthetic background psd, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216928/png-abstract-aesthetic-backgroundView license
Danaus plexippusUSA, TX, Travis Co.:Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll.det. A. Santillana23-x…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720127/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405416/garden-party-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720121/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain license
Purple glittery butterflies background, dreamy remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523873/purple-glittery-butterflies-background-dreamy-remixView license
Rhetenor Blue Morpho (Morpho rhetenor) Peru, Junin Region, Satipo Province/"Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720016/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly effect poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201207/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Queen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720043/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Purple glittery butterflies background, dreamy remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8524357/purple-glittery-butterflies-background-dreamy-remixView license
Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719997/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic butterfly frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192321/aesthetic-butterfly-frame-background-editable-designView license
Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720041/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Diverse butterflies editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328438/diverse-butterflies-editable-design-community-remixView license
Amber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719983/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Editable butterfly sky desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10592841/editable-butterfly-sky-desktop-wallpaperView license
Texas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720040/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Editable butterfly sky desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10555541/editable-butterfly-sky-desktop-wallpaperView license
Morpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719981/morpho-catenariusbrazil-santa-caterinaj-robbFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic butterfly frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192339/aesthetic-butterfly-frame-background-editable-designView license
Eight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720186/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic butterfly frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192507/aesthetic-butterfly-frame-background-editable-designView license
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720198/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Blue butterfly watercolor aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10319157/blue-butterfly-watercolor-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Blotched Leopard Moth (Geometridae, Pantherodes sp.) MX, VZ, Fortin de las Flores
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719950/photo-image-hand-public-domain-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Editable butterfly sky phone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567816/editable-butterfly-sky-phone-wallpaperView license
Emerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720188/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710893/png-aesthetic-animal-artView license
Eight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720135/photo-image-public-domain-black-soilFree Image from public domain license
Motivational quote, butterfly paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623781/motivational-quote-butterfly-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Gulf Fritillary (Agraulis vanillae). A gulf fritillary sips nectar from an ironweed at Brackenridge Field Laboratory in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720142/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly animal element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982336/butterfly-animal-element-set-remixView license
Bordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720004/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license