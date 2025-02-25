Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemacro wingmothblue butterflymacro moth wingbutterflypublic domain butterflywingsUnidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 795 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5177 x 3428 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFantasy neon butterfly background, aesthetic border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216198/fantasy-neon-butterfly-background-aesthetic-border-editable-designView licensePolygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720017/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly in green nature scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905606/butterfly-green-nature-sceneView licenseButterfly in family Lycaenidae Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the "Insects Unlocked" Project University…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720178/photo-image-public-domain-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly bokeh dark background, aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216931/butterfly-bokeh-dark-background-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720163/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly bokeh dark background, aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210041/butterfly-bokeh-dark-background-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseDanaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720193/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly bokeh dark desktop wallpaper, aesthetic background psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216928/png-abstract-aesthetic-backgroundView licenseDanaus plexippusUSA, TX, Travis Co.:Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll.det. A. Santillana23-x…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720127/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405416/garden-party-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseAssorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720121/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain licensePurple glittery butterflies background, dreamy remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523873/purple-glittery-butterflies-background-dreamy-remixView licenseRhetenor Blue Morpho (Morpho rhetenor) Peru, Junin Region, Satipo Province/"Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720016/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201207/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseQueen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720043/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licensePurple glittery butterflies background, dreamy remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8524357/purple-glittery-butterflies-background-dreamy-remixView licenseStichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719997/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192321/aesthetic-butterfly-frame-background-editable-designView licensePainted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720041/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse butterflies editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328438/diverse-butterflies-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAmber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719983/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly sky desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10592841/editable-butterfly-sky-desktop-wallpaperView licenseTexas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720040/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly sky desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10555541/editable-butterfly-sky-desktop-wallpaperView licenseMorpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719981/morpho-catenariusbrazil-santa-caterinaj-robbFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192339/aesthetic-butterfly-frame-background-editable-designView licenseEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720186/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192507/aesthetic-butterfly-frame-background-editable-designView licenseDanaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720198/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBlue butterfly watercolor aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10319157/blue-butterfly-watercolor-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseBlotched Leopard Moth (Geometridae, Pantherodes sp.) MX, VZ, Fortin de las Floreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719950/photo-image-hand-public-domain-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly sky phone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567816/editable-butterfly-sky-phone-wallpaperView licenseEmerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720188/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710893/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720135/photo-image-public-domain-black-soilFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote, butterfly paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623781/motivational-quote-butterfly-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseGulf Fritillary (Agraulis vanillae). A gulf fritillary sips nectar from an ironweed at Brackenridge Field Laboratory in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720142/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly animal element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982336/butterfly-animal-element-set-remixView licenseBordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720004/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license