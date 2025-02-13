Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domaininsects public domainbeesweat beeanimalartwingsinsectSweat Bee (Augochloropsis sp.) USA, Texas, Travis Co., Purple Flowering bush by BIO coll. N. Jackson MNJ121.Original public domain image from Flickr
Unidentified Halictid Bee TEXAS: Travis County Residential Neighborhood; found on Amaryllis sp. 9.83km N of Downtown Austin…
Augochloropsis Sumptuosa TEXAS: Bastrop Co. Camp Swift A. Hook & J. Neff Public domain image by Lexi Roberts Produced as…
Sweat bee (Halictidae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Commons Ford Ranch
Sweat bee (Halictidae, Augochloropsis metallica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14 Texas EcoLab Red…
Sweat bee (Halictidae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Commons Ford Ranch
Orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa igniventris (Friese)) CR, Puntarenas, Monteverde Cineole bait L.E. Gilbert coll.
Sphecodes brachycephalus, F, side, NC, Moore Co Abdomen of Norton's Nomia (Halictidae, Nomia nortoni (Cresson)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory T.…
Sweat bee (Halictidae) USA; Travis Co; Austin; Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory C. Kujalowicz.
Orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa championi (Cheesman)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.
Orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa hemichlora (Cockerell)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.
Spider wasp female (Pompilidae, Auplopus architectus) Canada, Alberta Red Deer River Morrin Bridge coll. A. W. Hook.
Metallic Green Bee (Halictidae, Agapostemon sp.) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock
Dieunomia heteropoda, F, left side, Anne Arundel County
Sweat bee, male Texas Agapostemon (Halictidae, Agapostemon texanus (Cresson)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14…
Augochloropsis metallica, F, Side, U
Sweat bee (Halictidae, Halictus ligatus (Say)) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Pipe Creek 4.5K N of Pipe Creek Vegation on side of…
Agapostemon femoratus,M, Side, White Pine Co,NV
Sweat bee (Halictus parallelus) TX, Lamar Co. Powderly, Camp Maxey A.W.Hook. Public domain image by Alexis Roberts Produced…
Mason Bee or Blueberry Bee (Megachilidae, Osmia sp.) PMax. Background with solid color. USA, CA, Plumas Co.: 1.6mi N of…