Dieunomia nevadensis arizonensis TEXAS: Culberson Co. Van Horne, 44 mi. N J.L.Neff & A.Hook Collected on flowers of Lepidium alyssoides Public domain image by Lexi Roberts Produced as part of the "Insects Unlocked" project The University of Texas at Austin. Sweat bee (Halictus parallelus) TX, Lamar Co. Powderly, Camp Maxey A.W.Hook. Public domain image by Alexis Roberts Augochlorella persimilis Female sweat bee (Augachlorella persimilis)TX, Lamar Co. Powderly, Camp Maxey A.W.Hook.

Sweat bee (Halictus confusus) Female sweat Bee (Halictus confusus)NJ, Mormouth Co, Little Silver, Lovett's Pd, RBRHS 13… Halictus ligatus. Original public domain image from Flickr

Sweat Bee (Halictus ligatus) TX, Jeff Davis Co. Davis Mountains TNC Res. 1800m, J.L.Neff & A. Hook Public domain image Augochloropsis Sumptuosa TEXAS: Bastrop Co. Camp Swift A. Hook & J. Neff Public domain image by Lexi Roberts

Sweat Bee (Augochloropsis sp.) USA, Texas, Travis Co., Purple Flowering bush by BIO coll. N. Jackson MNJ121. Sweat bee (Halictidae, Augochloropsis metallica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14 Texas EcoLab Red…

Dioprosopa clavata Public domain image by Lexi Roberts Produced as part of the "Insects Unlocked" project The University of…

Metallic Green Bee (Halictidae, Agapostemon sp.) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Cuckoo Wasp (Chrysididae from Egypt)Male Cuckoo Wasp (Chrysis maculicornis) EGYPT, Wadi Digla C.G.Roche.

Cuckoo Wasp (Parnopes fulvicornis) TX, Ward Co.Monahans State

Southern Yellowjacket (Vespidae, Vespula squamosa) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory

Sweat bee (Halictidae, Halictus ligatus (Say)) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Pipe Creek 4.5K N of Pipe Creek Vegation on side of…

Southern Yellowjacket (Vespidae, Vespula squamosa) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Crossing Place

Robber Fly (family Asilidae) Port Aransas Nature Preserve, Nueces Co., Texas August 1st, 2012

Orchid Bee (Euglossini, Eulaema cingulata) Trinidad, WI Andrew's Trace L. Gilbert coll. Metallic Sweat Bee (Halictidae, Agapostemon angelicus) USA, NM, Socorro Co.: Sevilleta NWR Blue grama core site, on COEQ…

Sunlight on the back of a honey bee Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Austin, TX, USA March 27, 2016.