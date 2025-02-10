Edit ImageCrop33SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterflywhite butterflymothbutterflies public domainspotted butterflyinsecttranslucentwhite mothMorpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5080 x 3387 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic butterfly frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192518/aesthetic-butterfly-frame-background-editable-designView licenseRhetenor Blue Morpho (Morpho rhetenor) Peru, Junin Region, Satipo Province/"Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720016/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly png badge sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192739/aesthetic-butterfly-png-badge-sticker-editable-designView licenseAmber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719983/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseLurking leopard tiger background, wildlife borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695477/lurking-leopard-tiger-background-wildlife-borderView licenseQueen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720043/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseInsect world poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682690/insect-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePolygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720017/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseInsectarium Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620943/insectarium-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePainted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720041/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseInsectarium Instagram post template, editable patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18848837/insectarium-instagram-post-template-editable-patterned-designView licenseStichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719997/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981412/butterfly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTexas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720040/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901315/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseDanaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720193/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly png aesthetic, animal collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188153/butterfly-png-aesthetic-animal-collage-art-editable-designView licenseEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720186/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse butterflies editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328438/diverse-butterflies-editable-design-community-remixView licenseWing detail of Blue Morpho (Nymphalidae, Morpho sp.) MX, Tabasco Pico de Oro C.T. Jordan coll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719980/photo-image-public-domain-blue-patternFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981378/butterflies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720135/photo-image-public-domain-black-soilFree Image from public domain licenseInsect world Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682695/insect-world-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDanaus plexippusUSA, TX, Travis Co.:Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll.det. A. Santillana23-x…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720127/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseDeer wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661243/deer-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseDanaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720198/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseDeer wildlife mammal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661329/deer-wildlife-mammal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUnidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719952/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers & butterflies frame, botanical white editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909058/flowers-butterflies-frame-botanical-white-editable-designView licenseTNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720163/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseInsect world Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620958/insect-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720005/photo-image-flower-plant-lightFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers & butterflies frame sticker, botanical editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911256/flowers-butterflies-frame-sticker-botanical-editable-designView licenseBordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720004/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly animal element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979487/butterfly-animal-element-set-remixView licenseGulf Fritillary (Agraulis vanillae). A gulf fritillary sips nectar from an ironweed at Brackenridge Field Laboratory in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720142/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly animal element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982337/butterfly-animal-element-set-remixView licenseBlotched Leopard Moth (Geometridae, Pantherodes sp.) MX, VZ, Fortin de las Floreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719950/photo-image-hand-public-domain-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseYou give me butterflies, love quote with paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623129/you-give-butterflies-love-quote-with-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseAssorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720121/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain license