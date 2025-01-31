rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Catocala caterpillar Looking like a bit of lichen-covered tree bark, and underwing caterpillar tries not to be seen. Austin…
Save
Edit Image
camouflageanimaltreearttree branchpublic domaininsectphoto
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901541/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Texas Wasp Moth (Erebidae, Horama panthalon (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November…
Texas Wasp Moth (Erebidae, Horama panthalon (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719993/photo-image-leaves-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eastern Tent Caterpillar (Lasiocampidae, Malacosoma americana) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Bastrop Stengl "Lost Pines" Biology…
Eastern Tent Caterpillar (Lasiocampidae, Malacosoma americana) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Bastrop Stengl "Lost Pines" Biology…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719930/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Botanical butterfly clipart, tree branch remix by rawpixel
Botanical butterfly clipart, tree branch remix by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720582/botanical-butterfly-clipart-tree-branch-remix-rawpixelView license
Battus philenor. Pipevine swallowtail eggs hatching. Public domain image by Julia Suits, Produced as part of the Insects…
Battus philenor. Pipevine swallowtail eggs hatching. Public domain image by Julia Suits, Produced as part of the Insects…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720204/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Velvetbean caterpillar, face shot.
Velvetbean caterpillar, face shot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752478/velvetbean-caterpillar-face-shotFree Image from public domain license
Botanical butterfly clipart, tree branch remix by rawpixel
Botanical butterfly clipart, tree branch remix by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713241/botanical-butterfly-clipart-tree-branch-remix-rawpixelView license
TNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.
TNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720163/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic botanical butterfly clipart, editable nature, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.
Aesthetic botanical butterfly clipart, editable nature, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713248/png-animal-art-decoView license
Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Burnet Co., Texas March 31, 1986 Public Domain image by…
Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Burnet Co., Texas March 31, 1986 Public Domain image by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720149/photo-image-tiger-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901469/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Wing detail of Blue Morpho (Nymphalidae, Morpho sp.) MX, Tabasco Pico de Oro C.T. Jordan coll.
Wing detail of Blue Morpho (Nymphalidae, Morpho sp.) MX, Tabasco Pico de Oro C.T. Jordan coll.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719980/photo-image-public-domain-blue-patternFree Image from public domain license
Tropical forest, brown iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Tropical forest, brown iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713832/tropical-forest-brown-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.
Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719952/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Snail wildlife animal nature remix, editable design
Snail wildlife animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662001/snail-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Weevil from Trinidad. Original public domain image from Flickr
Weevil from Trinidad. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720092/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic autumn flower background, seasonal botanical illustration, editable design
Aesthetic autumn flower background, seasonal botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220547/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView license
Emerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
Emerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720188/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Snail wildlife animal nature remix, editable design
Snail wildlife animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662006/snail-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720017/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Snail animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Snail animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661148/snail-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Velvet ant, female (Mutillidae, Myrmiloides grandiceps (Blake)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge FIeld Lab Collected…
Velvet ant, female (Mutillidae, Myrmiloides grandiceps (Blake)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge FIeld Lab Collected…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719964/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Snail jungle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Snail jungle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661353/snail-jungle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Eight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt
Eight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720186/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hummingbird flying animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Hummingbird flying animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661586/hummingbird-flying-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.
Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719997/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Butterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661683/butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…
Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720121/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain license
Editable butterfly nature background design
Editable butterfly nature background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10525401/editable-butterfly-nature-background-designView license
Colorful abdomen of Bombus huntii (bumblebee) Canada, Alberta Calgary, Bow R June 21, 1989
Colorful abdomen of Bombus huntii (bumblebee) Canada, Alberta Calgary, Bow R June 21, 1989
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720140/photo-image-public-domain-bee-orangeFree Image from public domain license
Snail animal insect invertebrate nature remix, editable design
Snail animal insect invertebrate nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661275/snail-animal-insect-invertebrate-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park
Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720041/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Freshly-eclosed Rustic Sphinx Moth (Sphingidae, Manduca rustica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin University of Texas…
Freshly-eclosed Rustic Sphinx Moth (Sphingidae, Manduca rustica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin University of Texas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720101/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901339/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720193/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lygaeoid seed bug USA TX Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Lygaeoid seed bug USA TX Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719978/photo-image-plant-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license