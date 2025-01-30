Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainhoney beeanimalartbeeinsectsciencephotoTwo-spotted long-horned bee, female (Apidae, Melissodes bimaculata (Lepeletier)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory Chimney Trail Santillana coll. det. J.L. 