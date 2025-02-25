rawpixel
Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park
Butterfly animal insect element, editable design set
Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
Butterfly element, editable design set
Morpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.
Floral moon butterfly png, editable surreal collage art
Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.
Exotic animal background, aesthetic remix
Amber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12…
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Danaus plexippusUSA, TX, Travis Co.:Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll.det. A. Santillana23-x…
Editable butterfly nature desktop wallpaper
Rhetenor Blue Morpho (Morpho rhetenor) Peru, Junin Region, Satipo Province/"Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
Butterfly
Queen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Texas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Butterfly element, editable design set
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
Editable butterfly nature background design
Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
TNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.
Embroidery butterfly
Bordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Southern Yellowjacket (Vespidae, Vespula squamosa) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Crossing Place
Embroidery butterfly
Gulf Fritillary (Agraulis vanillae). A gulf fritillary sips nectar from an ironweed at Brackenridge Field Laboratory in…
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Blotched Leopard Moth (Geometridae, Pantherodes sp.) MX, VZ, Fortin de las Flores
Butterfly png aesthetic, animal collage art, editable design
Eight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt
Butterfly
Bordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Freshly-eclosed Rustic Sphinx Moth (Sphingidae, Manduca rustica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin University of Texas…
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…
