Bumelia Borer (Cerambycidae, Plinthocoelium sauveolens)USA, Texas, San Patricio Co.: SintonWelder Wildlife Foundation coll. J. C. AbbottOriginal public domain image from Flickr Longhorn beetle (Cerambycidae, Neoclytus mucronatus) visiting banana-beer feeder, with flies. USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission… Dogbane Beetle (Chrysomelidae, Chrysochus auratus (Fabricius)) USA, NJ, Monmouth Co. Fair Haven Fields J.C. Abbott coll.

Cottonwood Borer (Plectrodera scalator) Denton, Denton Co., Texas June 22, 1993 Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson…

Unidentified Jewel Beetle (Buprestidae) Mex.: Tamaulipas 10km N Lopez Mateos (Chamal Valley) Trail: Taylor Ranch to Paradise…

Longhorn beetle (Cerambycidae, Neoclytus mucronatus) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.

Bottom of leg Cottonwood Borer (Plectrodera scalator) Denton, Denton Co., Texas June 22, 1993 Public Domain image by…

Orchid bee (Apidae, Exaerete frontalis (Guérin-Méneville)) Mexico No Further Data L.E. Gilbert. Calosoma scrutator Texas: Ellis Co. Midlothian, 5 mi S 26-iv-1991 coll. John C. Abbott det. J.C. Abbott ii-1993. Original public domain image from Flickr

Sumac Flea Beetle (Chrysomelidae, Blepharida rhois) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Tom Hughes Park

Weevil of Ethiopia Public domain image by Alexis Roberts Produced as part of the "Insects Unlocked" project The University…

Orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa championi (Cheesman)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert. Orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa hemichlora (Cockerell)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.

Rainbow Scarab (Scarabaeidae, Phanaeus vindex) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock 300 Lockwood Dr. A. Santillana coll. Wood's Jewel Scarab (Scarabaeidae, Chrysina woodi) USA, TX, Jeff Davis Co.: Fort Davis

Weevil of Ethiopia Public domain image by Alexis Roberts Produced as part of the "Insects Unlocked" project The University…

Sweat Bee (Augochloropsis sp.) USA, Texas, Travis Co., Purple Flowering bush by BIO coll. N. Jackson MNJ121. Rainbow Scarab (Scarabaeidae, Phanaeus vindex) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock 300 Lockwood Dr. A. Santillana coll.

Six-spotted tiger beetle (Carabidae, Cicindela sexguttata sexguttata (Fabricius)) USA, MD, Anne Arundel Co. On road J..L.… Ovipositor and sheath of Aulacid wasp (Aulacidae, Pristaulacus spp.) USA, TX, Starr Co. Falcon State Park A.W. Hook, J.…