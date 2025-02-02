Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageinsectsbeefly fishfly fishinganimalfisharteyesEyes and ocelli of an orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa hansoni (Moure)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. Cineole trap L.E. Gilbert.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 799 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5146 x 3426 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAnimal insect element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006628/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa igniventris (Friese)) CR, Puntarenas, Monteverde Cineole bait L.E. 