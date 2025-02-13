rawpixel
Ageniella cupida Spider wasp (Pompilidae, Ageniella cupida) USA, TX, Dimmit Co. Chaparral Wildlife Management Area A W Hook.
Wildlife editable design, community remix
Ageniella conflicta Spider wasp (Pompilidae, Ageniella conflicta) USA, TX Dimmit Co Chaparral Wildlife Management Area A.W.…
Anoplius semirufus Spider Wasp (Pompilidae, Anoplius semirufus) USA, TX, Blanco Co. Pedernales Falls State Park A. Hook and…
Spider wasp female (Pompilidae, Anoplius clystera) USA, TX, Val Verde Co. Devil's River Dolan's Falls Ranch coll. A. W. Hook.
Spider wasp female (Pompilidae, Auplopus architectus) Canada, Alberta Red Deer River Morrin Bridge coll. A. W. Hook.
Spider wasp female (Pompilidae, Ageniella euphorbiae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory coll. C. R.…
Spider wasp female (Pompilidae, Allochares azureus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory coll. A. W.…
Auplopus adjucta Spider Wasp (Pompilidae, Auplopus adjuncta) USA, Texas, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory A.…
Ichneumon wasp (Ichneumonidae) USA, TX, Jeff Davis Co.: Fort Davis Davis Mountains State Park
Dryinid wasp (Dryinidae)USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory R. Deans coll.
Ovipositor and sheath of Aulacid wasp (Aulacidae, Pristaulacus spp.) USA, TX, Starr Co. Falcon State Park A.W. Hook, J.…
Potter wasp (Vespidae, Ancistrocerus campestris) USA; Texas; Travis Co.; Austin; Brackenridge Field Lab A. Hook det. J.M.…
Potter wasp (Vespidae, Ancistrocerus antilope) USA; Texas; Travis Co.; Austin; Brackenridge Field Station L.J. Dorr det.…
Wasp (Pteromalidae).Original public domain image from Flickr
Golden Silk Orbweaver (Nephilidae, Nephila clavipes) USA, TX, Galveston Co.: High Island Boy Scout Woods Sanctuary
Megalopta sp. (female) Nicaragua Rio San Juan Refugio Bartola @ Rio San Juan/Rio Bartola A.W. Hook J.C. Abbott Public domain…
Potter wasp (Vespidae, Euodynerus crypticus) USA; Texas; Travis Co; Austin; Brackenridge Field labA. Hook det J.M. Carpenter.
Orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa championi (Cheesman)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.
Longhorn beetle (Cerambycidae, Neoclytus mucronatus) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.
Jumping spider (Salticidae, Phidippus apacheanus (Chamberlin & Gertsch)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird…
Orchid bee (Apidae, Exaerete frontalis (Guérin-Méneville))Mexico. Original public domain image from Flickr
