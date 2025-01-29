Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageantsleafcutter antatta antanimalleavesplantartpublic domainTexas Leaf-cutting Ants (Myrmicinae, Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4316 x 2877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNature adventure Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255663/nature-adventure-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTexas Leafcutter Ant (Formicidae, Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720117/photo-image-public-domain-soil-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFall playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470570/fall-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAtta texana male - Collected during a Spring 2015 mating flight at Brackenridge Field Laboratory in Austin, TX. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720205/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseForest vibes Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255686/forest-vibes-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTexas Leaf-cutting Ants (Myrmicinae, Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724280/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696073/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseTexas Leafcutter Ants (Formicidae, Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724161/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627567/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseLeafcutter forager (Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724291/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470569/happy-autumn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaricopa harvester ant (Formicidae: Pogonomyrmex maricopa) Public domain image by Brett Morgan, produced as part of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719936/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696097/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licensePheidole dentata major worker (Formicidae, Pheidole dentata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory coll.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720010/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686560/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseCarpenter Ant (Formicidae, Camponotus sayi) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Pease District Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720161/photo-image-public-domain-woods-animalFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812248/png-animal-blank-space-blueView licenseHairy Panther Ant (Ponerinae, Neoponera villosa (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719975/photo-image-public-domain-woods-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704123/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseNeoponera villosa - huntress anthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720139/neoponera-villosa-huntress-antFree Image from public domain licenseGo green word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347325/green-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePogonomyrmex comanche Portrait of a comanche harvester ant worker from Red Rock, Texas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720118/photo-image-public-domain-fish-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaricopa harvester ant (Formicidae: Pogonomyrmex maricopa) Public domain image by Brett Morgan, produced as part of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719976/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTexas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720040/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGo green word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347355/green-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommon Desert Centipede (Scolopendra polymorpha) being attacked by defensive acrobat ants (Crematogaster sp.) USA, TX, Jeff…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720157/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208427/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseAlate ant queens (Pheidole dentata)USA, TX, Travis Co.: AustinBrackenridge Field Laboratory coll. J. N. Schlauch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720088/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePheidole floridana larva stages minor worker. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720047/photo-image-public-domain-bird-animalFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828535/png-animal-blank-space-botanicalView licenseVelvet ant (Mutillidae, Dasymutilla sp.)USA, TX, Travis Co.: AustinHornsby Bend Bird Observatory coll. J. N. Schlauch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720107/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828389/png-animal-blank-space-botanicalView licenseMajor worker (Formicidae, Pheidole dentata) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: 8.5 k WNW Tarpley, Yellow R Ranch coll. A. L. Wild…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719963/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590631/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseDaceton armigerum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720164/daceton-armigerumFree Image from public domain licenseJaguar tiger pattern background, wildlife illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730839/jaguar-tiger-pattern-background-wildlife-illustration-editable-designView licensePolyergus montivagus Portrait of the face of a slave-raiding ant. USA IL Champaign Co.: Champaign A.L. Wild; specimenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720105/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license