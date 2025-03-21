rawpixel
Freshly-eclosed Rustic Sphinx Moth (Sphingidae, Manduca rustica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin University of Texas…
Freshly-eclosed Rustic Sphinx Moth (Sphingidae, Manduca rustica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin University of Texas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720076/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Freshly-eclosed Rustic Sphinx Moth (Sphingidae, Manduca rustica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin University of Texas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720101/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license
Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720041/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
TNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720163/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719997/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Amber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719983/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719952/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720017/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720121/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain license
Emerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720188/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Morpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719981/morpho-catenariusbrazil-santa-caterinaj-robbFree Image from public domain license
Blotched Leopard Moth (Geometridae, Pantherodes sp.) MX, VZ, Fortin de las Flores
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719950/photo-image-hand-public-domain-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Eight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720186/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Texas Wasp Moth (Erebidae, Horama panthalon (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719993/photo-image-leaves-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain license
Eight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720135/photo-image-public-domain-black-soilFree Image from public domain license
Queen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720043/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Bordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720004/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720193/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720198/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain license
Danaus plexippusUSA, TX, Travis Co.:Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll.det. A. Santillana23-x…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720127/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain license