Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits; photograph by Alex Wild. Produced as part of the "Insects Unlocked" project at the University of Texas at Austin. TNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.
Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll. Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ "Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
Butterfly in family Lycaenidae Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the "Insects Unlocked" Project University of Texas at Austin.
Texas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Assorted Coleoptera in the University of Texas Insect Collection
Texas Wasp Moth (Erebidae, Horama panthalon (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana 23-x
Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Burnet Co., Texas March 31, 1986 Public Domain image
Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb. Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb. Emerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
Amber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ "Shima" June 12
Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park
Variable Beautymark (Rhetus periander) Cacaulandia, RO., Brazil Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the "Insects Unlocked" project
Bordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18
Morpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb. Morpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.
Queen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory