Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…
butterflymothtexasentomologyinsect collectionsbutterfly public domainsciencehistory of insects
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
TNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.
Butterfly animal insect element, editable design set
Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.
Happy biologist's day Instagram post template, editable text
Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.
Biology course Instagram post template, editable text
Butterfly in family Lycaenidae Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the "Insects Unlocked" Project University…
Butterfly effect poster template, editable text and design
Texas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Butterfly effect Instagram story template, editable text
Assorted Coleoptera in the University of Texas Insect Collection
Butterfly effect blog banner template, editable text
Texas Wasp Moth (Erebidae, Horama panthalon (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November…
Real Pressed butterfly animal insect isolated element set
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
Butterfly effect Instagram post template, editable text
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…
Butterfly animal element set remix
Danaus plexippusUSA, TX, Travis Co.:Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll.det. A. Santillana23-x…
Butterfly animal element set remix
Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Burnet Co., Texas March 31, 1986 Public Domain image by…
Butterfly animal element set remix
Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.
Real Pressed butterfly animal insect isolated element set
Emerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
Butterfly animal element set remix
Amber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12…
Butterfly element, editable design set
Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park
Butterfly animal insect element, editable design set
Variable Beautymark (Rhetus periander) Cacaulandia, RO., Brazil Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the…
Real Pressed butterfly animal insect isolated element set
Bordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…
Butterfly animal element set remix
Bordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…
Butterfly Instagram post template, editable text
Morpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.
Real Pressed butterfly animal insect isolated element set
Queen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
