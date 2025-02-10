Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartblackpublic domaingroundadultsoilwingsEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 796 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5184 x 3437 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable soil design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180470/editable-soil-design-element-setView licenseEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720186/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGround coffee label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747984/ground-coffee-label-templateView licenseTexas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720040/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable soil design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180469/editable-soil-design-element-setView licenseMorpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Morpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.
Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.
Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ "Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb. Queen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.
TNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.
Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park Amber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ "Shima" June 12…
Blotched Leopard Moth (Geometridae, Pantherodes sp.) MX, VZ, Fortin de las Flores
Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Emerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana… Variable Beautymark (Rhetus periander) Cacaulandia, RO., Brazil Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the…
Danaus plexippusUSA, TX, Travis Co.:Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll.det. A. Santillana23-x… Rhetenor Blue Morpho (Morpho rhetenor) Peru, Junin Region, Satipo Province/"Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb. Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Burnet Co., Texas March 31, 1986 Public Domain image by…
Texas Wasp Moth (Erebidae, Horama panthalon (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November…
Freshly-eclosed Rustic Sphinx Moth (Sphingidae, Manduca rustica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin University of Texas…