Neoptilia tora (Argidae) - Sawfly larva USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin J. Carroll feeding on Abutilon sp. Indian Mallow.
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
Argid sawfly (Argidae, Arge coccinea (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Argent & Sable Ecolab, Colorado River J. C.…
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
Battus philenor. Pipevine swallowtail eggs hatching. Public domain image by Julia Suits, Produced as part of the Insects…
Floral moon butterfly, editable surreal collage art
Bombus Huntii (Bumblebee) Bombus Huntii Canada, Alberta Calgary, Bow R. June 21, 1989
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
Distinctive split-clawed foot of a Blister beetle (Lytta cribrata) Dandridge Springs, Devil's River, Val Verde Co., Texas…
Book club poster template
Tiger Beetle (Cicindela formosa) Camp Swift Nat. Gd., Bastrop Co., Texas October 17, 2003 Public Domain image by Christopher…
Biology course Instagram post template, editable text
Atta texana male - Collected during a Spring 2015 mating flight at Brackenridge Field Laboratory in Austin, TX. Original…
Happy biologist's day Instagram post template, editable text
Assorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…
Urban planning Instagram post template, editable text
Maricopa harvester ant (Formicidae: Pogonomyrmex maricopa) Public domain image by Brett Morgan, produced as part of the…
Urban planning blog banner template, editable text
Argid sawfly (Argidae, Neoptilia tora (Smith)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin LBJ Wildflower Center J. Marcus coll. Reared from…
Cheetah wildlife background, beautiful nature illustration
Telonoma sp., Anterior and Side views Brackenridge Field Laboratory, Austin, Travis Co., Texas May 21-22, 2001 Public Domain…
Urban planning Instagram story template, editable text
Sarcophaga bishoppi Alamo, Texas May 1st, 1996 Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the "Insects Unlocked"…
Aesthetic butterflies, editable full moon, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy
Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Tiger moth (Genus Hypercompe) Burnet Co., Texas March 31, 1986 Public Domain image by…
Galaxy realistic heart, space editable remix
Lygaeoid seed bug USA TX Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Cheetah wildlife background, beautiful nature illustration
Mantid (Mantidae). Original public domain image from Flickr
Vintage butterfly background, editable E.A. Séguy's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Texas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Botanical butterfly clipart, tree branch remix by rawpixel
Texas Wasp Moth (Erebidae, Horama panthalon (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November…
Architect poster template, editable text and design
Sweat bee (Halictidae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Commons Ford Ranch
Botanical butterfly clipart, tree branch remix by rawpixel
Butterfly in family Lycaenidae Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the "Insects Unlocked" Project University…
Digital collaboration poster template, editable text and design
Mason Bee or Blueberry Bee (Megachilidae, Osmia sp.) DMap. USA, CA, Plumas Co.: 1.6mi N of Caribou Lassen National Forest…
Aesthetic botanical butterfly clipart, editable nature, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.
Neoponera villosa - huntress ant
