Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegreen mothbutterflyanimalleavesplantartpublic domainorangeEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 599 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4224 x 2109 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarButterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661683/butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720135/photo-image-public-domain-black-soilFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901306/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseTexas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720040/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901304/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseMorpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719981/morpho-catenariusbrazil-santa-caterinaj-robbFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901616/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseUnidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719952/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901349/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licensePolygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720017/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901322/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseQueen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720043/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901708/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseStichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719997/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901318/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licensePainted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720041/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901236/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseAmber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719983/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical illustration editable background, green collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592558/imageView licenseTNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720163/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901311/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseBlotched Leopard Moth (Geometridae, Pantherodes sp.) MX, VZ, Fortin de las Floreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719950/photo-image-hand-public-domain-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901331/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseEmerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720188/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901408/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseTexas Wasp Moth (Erebidae, Horama panthalon (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719993/photo-image-leaves-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901346/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseAssorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720121/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901720/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseCuckoo Wasp (Chrysididae from Egypt)Male Cuckoo Wasp (Chrysis maculicornis) EGYPT, Wadi Digla C.G.Roche.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720082/photo-image-public-domain-bee-greenFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901343/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720050/original-public-domain-image-from-flickrFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901452/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseBordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720005/photo-image-flower-plant-lightFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901530/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseMexican Fruit Fly (Tephritidae, Anastrepha ludens (Loew)) Visiting a banana-beer feeder. USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720093/photo-image-face-public-domain-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901321/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseDanaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720193/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901428/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseVariable Beautymark (Rhetus periander) Cacaulandia, RO., Brazil Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson Part of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720123/photo-image-public-domain-pink-butterflyFree Image from public domain license