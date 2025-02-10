rawpixel
Freshly-emerged Widow Skimmer, juvenile male (Libellulidae, Libellula luctuosa) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
Insect set, editable design element
Eclosed Widow Skimmer with exuvia, juvenile male (Libellulidae, Libellula luctuosa) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State…
Insect set, editable design element
Eclosed Widow Skimmer, juvenile male (Libellulidae, Libellula luctuosa) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Park
Animal insect element set, editable design
Libellula deplanata, side, P.G. County, Central Tract, Patuxent
Insect set, editable design element
Ichneumon wasp (Ichneumonidae) USA, TX, Jeff Davis Co.: Fort Davis Davis Mountains State Park
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
Acanthocephala femorata Texas: Travis Co. Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 17-x-2015 coll. Alejandro Santillana det. A.…
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
Orbweaver (Araneidae, Acacesia hamata) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Bastrop Stengl "Lost Pines" Biology Station
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
Orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa imperialis (Smith)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.
Exotic birds vintage sticker set, editable design
Orchid Bee (Euglossini, Exaerete dentata) Trinidad, WI Simla Station L. Gilbert coll.
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
Water strider (Heteroptera; Gerridae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
Spider wasp female (Pompilidae, Ageniella euphorbiae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory coll. C. R.…
Floral moon butterfly, editable surreal collage art
Flashy Tiger Beetle (Cicindelidia sp.) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Austin Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station coll. A. Roberts.
Exotic jungle bird background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable design
Unidentified Jewel Beetle (Buprestidae) Mex.: Tamaulipas 10km N Lopez Mateos (Chamal Valley) Trail: Taylor Ranch to Paradise…
Frog by the lake, nature, editable paper craft collage
Orchard Orbweaver (Tetragnathidae, Leucauge venusta) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Tom Hughes Park
Exotic birds vintage sticker set, editable design
Heteroptera nymph runs into vine. USA, TX, Lee Co.: Elgin Crips & Montgomery property
Frog by the lake, nature, editable paper craft collage
Black Widow with egg sac (Theridiidae, Latrodectus spp.) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Bandera Hill Country State Natural Area
Aesthetic wildlife illustration collage element set
Black Widow with egg sac (Theridiidae, Latrodectus spp.) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Bandera Hill Country State Natural Area
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
Wasp (Pteromalidae).Original public domain image from Flickr
Pastel wildlife illustration collage element set
Jumping spider, female (Salticidae, Phidippus sp.) USA, TX, Jeff Davis Co.: Fort Davis Davis Mountains State Park
Insectarium Instagram post template, editable patterned design
Cuckoo Bee (Paranomada). Original public domain image from Flickr
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Anoplius semirufus Spider Wasp (Pompilidae, Anoplius semirufus) USA, TX, Blanco Co. Pedernales Falls State Park A. Hook and…
