Pieridae Wing Brazil.RO. Ariquemes.001 5kN 6kE Cacadlandia Collected by DurdenCJ. Large Orange Sulphur (Pieridae, Phoebis agarithe) USA, TX, Dimmit Co.: Cotulla Chaparral Wildlife Management Area

Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana Southern Dogface (Pieridae, Zerene cesonia (Stoll)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center November 18

Stichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb. Danaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana

Polygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ "Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb. Unidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll. Eight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelt

Queen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory

Morpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719981/morpho-catenariusbrazil-santa-caterinaj-robbFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Painted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Park

Amber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ "Shima" June 12

Variable Beautymark (Rhetus periander) Cacaulandia, RO., Brazil Public Domain image by Christopher Johnson

Wing detail of Blue Morpho (Nymphalidae, Morpho sp.) MX, Tabasco Pico de Oro C.T. Jordan coll. Rhetenor Blue Morpho (Morpho rhetenor) Peru, Junin Region, Satipo Province/"Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb. Texas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory

Polybiomyia spp. USA, TX, Travis Co., Austin, Brackenridge Field Lab A public domain image by Ken Perry Augochloropsis Sumptuosa TEXAS: Bastrop Co. Camp Swift A. Hook & J. Neff Public domain image by Lexi Roberts

Cuckoo Wasp (Parnopes fulvicornis) TX, Ward Co. Monahans State