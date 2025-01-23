Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleafcutter antsanttexasscienceanimalartpublic domaininsectAtta texana male - Collected during a Spring 2015 mating flight at Brackenridge Field Laboratory in Austin, TX. Texas Leafcutter Ant (Formicidae, Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Texas Leaf-cutting Ants (Myrmicinae, Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Daceton armigerum.
Maricopa harvester ant (Formicidae: Pogonomyrmex maricopa) Public domain image by Brett Morgan, produced as part of the…
Carpenter Ant (Formicidae, Camponotus sayi) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Pease District Park
Gigantiops destructor, worker Peru, Tambopata: Puerto Maldonado A.L.Wild ALW5709
Hairy Panther Ant (Ponerinae, Neoponera villosa (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Hidalgo Co.: Mission National Butterfly Center…
Polyergus montivagus Portrait of the face of a slave-raiding ant. USA IL Champaign Co.: Champaign A.L. Wild; specimen
Maricopa harvester ant (Formicidae: Pogonomyrmex maricopa) Public domain image by Brett Morgan, produced as part of the…
Neoponera villosa - huntress ant
Pheidole dentata major worker (Formicidae, Pheidole dentata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory coll.…
Leafcutter forager (Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Tiger Beetle (Cicindela formosa) Camp Swift Nat. Gd., Bastrop Co., Texas October 17, 2003 Public Domain image by Christopher…
Pheidole floridana larva stages minor worker. Original public domain image from Flickr
Texas Leaf-cutting Ants (Myrmicinae, Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Texas Leafcutter Ants (Formicidae, Atta texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory
Velvet ant (Mutillidae, Dasymutilla sp.)USA, TX, Travis Co.: AustinHornsby Bend Bird Observatory coll. J. N. Schlauch.
Sweat bee, male Texas Agapostemon (Halictidae, Agapostemon texanus (Cresson)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14…
Bottom of leg Cottonwood Borer (Plectrodera scalator) Denton, Denton Co., Texas June 22, 1993 Public Domain image by…
Aesthetic butterflies, editable full moon, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy
Major worker (Formicidae, Pheidole dentata) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: 8.5 k WNW Tarpley, Yellow R Ranch coll. A. L. Wild…