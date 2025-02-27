Edit ImageCropNantawat laohabutr1SaveSaveEdit Imagegreen colortransparent pngpngcelebrationdesigncandlecollage elementgreenBlock candle png sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 572 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2937 x 4111 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209047/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseBlock candle collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720830/block-candle-collage-element-imageView licensePNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209048/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseBeige pillar candle mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720828/beige-pillar-candle-mockup-psdView licenseBirthday cake, paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799786/birthday-cake-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseBeige pillar candle bulk design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2402791/free-illustration-png-candle-lamp-home-decor-objectsView licensePNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209060/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseWhite ivory pillar candle bulk on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2408185/premium-psd-wedding-mockup-accessory-artView licensePNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209063/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseBeige pillar candle bulk mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2402792/premium-psd-candle-mockups-instagram-templateView licenseCake dessert png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258099/cake-dessert-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseWhite ivory pillar candle bulk design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2408197/free-illustration-png-candle-lamp-weddingView licensePNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209065/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseGray pillar candle bulk design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2396903/free-illustration-png-candle-home-decor-objectsView licenseHappy birthday word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531904/happy-birthday-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGray pillar candle bulk mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2396901/premium-psd-candle-mockups-lamp-mockupView licenseAnniversary word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9382949/anniversary-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeige pillar candle bulk on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2402793/free-photo-image-candle-fire-accessoryView licenseHappy birthday word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531902/happy-birthday-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhite ivory pillar candle bulk on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2408167/free-photo-image-accessory-art-brightView licenseSanta Christmas tree png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393374/santa-christmas-tree-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGray pillar candle bulk on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2396907/free-photo-image-accessory-art-brightView licenseVintage birthday cake, editable celebration design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341845/vintage-birthday-cake-editable-celebration-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhite candle on a plated candlestick design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2406276/free-illustration-png-candle-lamp-holderView licenseAnniversary word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358714/anniversary-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhite candle on a plated candlestickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2406453/premium-psd-church-candle-mockup-accessoryView licenseBlock candle mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627940/block-candle-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseVintage white wax candlestick design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2396940/free-illustration-png-candle-lamp-candlesticksView licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357958/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique shiny gold candle holder design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2406201/free-illustration-png-candle-handle-candleView licenseVintage birthday cake, editable celebration design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9383545/vintage-birthday-cake-editable-celebration-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTraditional silver candle holder design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2398201/free-illustration-png-pillar-candle-lampView licenseCake dessert collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263593/cake-dessert-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseAntique shiny gold candle holder design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2409312/free-illustration-png-lamp-candle-pillarView licenseEditable birthday cake, aesthetic celebration collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894141/editable-birthday-cake-aesthetic-celebration-collage-designView licenseVintage white wax candlestick on white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2396937/premium-photo-psd-taper-still-life-white-candleView licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393551/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMosaic glass candle holder on off white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2406937/premium-photo-psd-pattern-empty-bowl-lampView licenseVintage birthday cake png, editable celebration graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580399/vintage-birthday-cake-png-editable-celebration-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGold candle holder png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671569/png-sticker-lightView license