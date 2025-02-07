Edit Mockup1SaveSaveEdit Mockupstationerywashi tape mockup psdtape mockuppaperpatterntapeduct tapemockupWashi tape mockup psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarStacked washi tape rolls mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713352/stacked-washi-tape-rolls-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseDuct tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3062595/premium-photo-psd-tape-mockup-washiView licenseBotanical washi tape mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435712/botanical-washi-tape-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseColorful washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720924/colorful-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licenseStacked washi tape rolls mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712086/stacked-washi-tape-rolls-mockup-editable-designView licenseDuct tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3065690/premium-illustration-psd-tape-mockup-maskingView licenseColorful washi tapes editable mockup, stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685078/colorful-washi-tapes-editable-mockup-stationeryView licenseGreen ripped washi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710710/green-ripped-washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseFloral duct tape mockup, botanical, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219227/floral-duct-tape-mockup-botanical-editable-designView licensePatterned washi tape mockup psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3921327/patterned-washi-tape-mockup-psd-editable-designView licenseDuct tape mockup element, office stationery, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9121659/duct-tape-mockup-element-office-stationery-editable-designView licenseColorful washi tape png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720910/png-paper-washi-tapeView licenseCrayon creativity kids illustration background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233196/crayon-creativity-kids-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseOrange ripped washi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714920/orange-ripped-washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14483016/washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseBlue ripped washi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716329/blue-ripped-washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14483445/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseFloral duct tape mockup, botanical design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5997837/floral-duct-tape-mockup-botanical-design-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, colorful holographic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7532235/washi-tape-mockup-colorful-holographic-designView licenseFloral washi tape mockup psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3954680/floral-washi-tape-mockup-psd-editable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405439/washi-tape-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseStacked washi tape rolls mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718896/stacked-washi-tape-rolls-mockup-psdView licenseEditable masking tape, business mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711997/editable-masking-tape-business-mockupView licenseDuct tape mockup, blue stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4139351/duct-tape-mockup-blue-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup element, realistic stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605012/washi-tape-mockup-element-realistic-stationeryView licenseWashi tape mockup psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3921328/washi-tape-mockup-psd-editable-designView licenseCute note paper mockup, green stationery, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403246/imageView licenseWashi tape mockup psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3921332/washi-tape-mockup-psd-editable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14481698/washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseTape mockup, beige stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4292351/tape-mockup-beige-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220532/washi-tape-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseGradient washi tape mockup psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3944462/gradient-washi-tape-mockup-psd-editable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114675/washi-tape-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseDuct tape png transparent mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3062611/free-illustration-png-mockup-tape-stationeryView licenseDuct tape mockup, office stationery, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110599/duct-tape-mockup-office-stationery-customizable-designView licensePatterned washi tape mockup psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3921330/patterned-washi-tape-mockup-psd-editable-designView licenseJournal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785532/journal-poster-templateView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7526123/washi-tape-mockup-editable-design-psdView licenseNote paper mockup, washi tapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593433/note-paper-mockup-washi-tapeView licenseTape roll mockup, black stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4139062/tape-roll-mockup-black-stationery-design-psdView license