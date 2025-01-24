Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams

On Friday, December 20, Agents, Officers and staff assigned to CBP in the Detroit Metropolitan area came together for the 2019 "Moon Beams for Sweet Dreams" program. Moonbeams is an event to let all patients in the hospital know they are not alone and that they can rest easy knowing that an entire community is behind them in supporting their journey to be happy and healthy. Each night in December at 8 p.m., pediatric patients shine flashlights from the hospital windows and look for community members standing outside the hospital to flash them back. CBP Photo by Kris Grogan. Original public domain image from Flickr