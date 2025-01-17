CBP executes planned readiness exercise at San Ysidro Port of Entry

Three lines of CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations and agents from the U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations execute a planned readiness exercise at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The exercise is designed to evaluate readiness and assess the capabilities of CBP facilities to make necessary preparations. November 22, 2018. Photo by Mani Albrecht. U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Office of Public Affairs. Visual Communications Division. Original public domain image from Flickr