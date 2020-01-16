Interior Repatriation Initiative flight departing February 28, 2020

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement continued the Interior Repatriation Initiative (IRI) on Friday, February 28, 2020. The IRI is a joint agreement between the governments of the United States and Mexico to ensure that those repatriated to Mexico are returned closer to their homes in a safe and expeditious manner. Friday’s flight carried 133 Mexican nationals to Guadalajara from Mesa, Ariz. The Government of Mexico will provide additional transportation to the cities of origin. U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jerry Glaser. Original public domain image from Flickr