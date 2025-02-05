Processing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry

Inadmissible aliens, some seeking asylum, are processed by CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. In addition to preparations for thousands of migrants from the caravan arriving, CBP continues to process approximately 100,000 legitimate travelers into the United States daily in addition to processing others without documents who have been waiting at the border. November 23, 2018. Photos by Mani Albrecht. U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Office of Public Affairs. Visual Communications Division. Original public domain image from Flickr