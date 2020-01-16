Interior Repatriation Initiative flights departing February 7, 2020

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement continued the Interior Repatriation Initiative (IRI) on Friday, February 7, 2020. The IRI is a joint agreement between the governments of the United States and Mexico and the governments of the United States and Guatemala to ensure that those repatriated to their respective countries are returned closer to their homes in a safe and expeditious manner. Friday’s flights carried 109 Mexican nationals and 83 Guatemalans from Mesa, Ariz. The Governments of Mexico and Guatemala will provide additional transportation to the cities of origin. U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jerry Glaser. Original public domain image from Flickr