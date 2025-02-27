Fake IED found in luggage of traveler bound for U.S.

On April 6, 2017, U. S. Customs and Border Protection discovered a mock Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during an inspection of a traveler’s suitcase at the Toronto Preclearance Facility. CBP officers immediately notified Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) who swabbed the mock IED for explosives with a negative result. For the safety of travelers within the Preclearance Facility (PCF), CBP stopped all traveler processing while the mock IED was tested. The traveler was scheduled on United Airlines Flight 547 to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and was arrested by the Peel Regional Police. CBP conducted a joint inspection of the aircraft, rescreening all travelers and baggage. Normal operations have since resumed. Photo courtesy Peel Regional Police, Municipality of Peel, Ontario, Canada. Original public domain image from Flickr